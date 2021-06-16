Grice to represent USA

Freshman Caden Grice accepted an invitation from USA Baseball to play for the 2021 Collegiate National Team this summer.

Grice is the 16th Tiger to play for the USA Collegiate National Team, joining recent Tigers Brad Miller 2009-10, Chris Okey 2014-15, Seth Beer 2016-17 and Ryley Gilliam 2017.





In 2021, Grice hit .317 with 15 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 53 RBIs, 40 runs, a .618 slugging percentage, .427 on-base percentage and two steals in 51 games. In 36 ACC regular-season games, he hit .338 with 10 homers, a triple, seven doubles, 39 RBIs, 29 runs and a .451 on-base percentage.

The freshman All-American and Second-Team All-ACC first baseman also made three starts and two relief appearances on the mound in 2021. He had 14 strikeouts and a .263 opponents’ batting average in 10.0 innings pitched.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team features 48 players in 2021. The squad is split into two teams, the Stars and Stripes, and they go head-to-head in 11 games beginning July 2.