Jags coach compares Lawrence to ACC legend

Jaguars quarterback coach and passing coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has coached a lot of elite quarterbacks in his 23 years in the NFL.

Schottenheimer coached exceptional players like Phillip Rivers when he entered the league, Andrew Luck in Indianapolis and served as the Seahawks offensive coordinator for Russell Wilson for three seasons before he jumped over to Jacksonville this offseason.

Trevor Lawrence, the former Tiger and first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has impressed his coach throughout organized team activities and minicamp this summer and reminds Schottenheimer of a future hall of famer and ACC legend.

“There is a calming influence when you are around a guy like that. I’ve been blessed to be around a number of great players. He reminds me a lot of Phillip Rivers,” he said in a press conference Wednesday. “Phillip came into San Diego in the old days and had a lot of self-awareness and the same calm demeanor. He said, ‘hey I’ve played a lot of football, and this is a different level but it’s still x’s and o’s moving around.’”

Lawrence tweaked his hamstring during organized team activities and was previously recovering from a shoulder surgery he underwent prior to the draft.

But the Clemson standout went off in the final day of minicamp with another impressive performance in 7-on-7 drills.

The most impressive thing about Lawrence for Schottenheimer though is his mentality and ability to handle expectations and external pressure.

“When you learn his personality and see him, he is used to being in the spotlight and used to being on a big stage. It didn’t affect him in high school, it didn’t affect him in college and it hasn’t affected him here,” Schottenheimer said. “He is just true to who he is and the kind of person he is and young man and worker. He is the kind of guy that has a ton of self-confidence, belief in what we are doing.”

Other than the increased speed of the game in the NFL the most difficult part of the transition from the college game for a quarterback is learning the nuances of a professional offense. Schottenheimer feels Lawrence is learning with incredible speed and retention.

But despite all of the acclaim and success Lawrence had at Clemson the rookie is open to coaching and correction.

“Although he’s played a lot of football there are things he continues to learn and says okay that’s a good way to say that and I like it,” Schottenheimer said. “He continues to learn things every day and as a coach you get excited about that because you see he is getting better and stacking good days on top of one another.”

The Jaguars report to training camp on July 27 in Jacksonville.

