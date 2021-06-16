New CFP proposal might not be passed as fast as people think

It appears the College Football Playoff management committee will agree on a 12-team playoff when it meets in Chicago this week, but do not look for an announcement to come out any time soon on when it could happen.

ESPN’s CFP reporter, Heather Dinich, took to Twitter Wednesday morning to give an update on where she thinks the CFP stands on the expansion proposal and how it could all go down.

My sense is they will agree on 12, but it might be longer than September before they figure out how and when. Does everyone agree on opening round at home? No home game for top four seeds? How do the bowls figure in? Calendar? They won't figure it ALL out in Chicago. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) June 16, 2021

Some commissioners think this can happen before the current contract expires. Others don't, or need more discussion on it. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) June 16, 2021

Remember the CFP proposal was written and researched (thoughtfully) by four people. There are 11 decision-makers. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) June 16, 2021

