New CFP proposal might not be passed as fast as people think

New CFP proposal might not be passed as fast as people think

Football

New CFP proposal might not be passed as fast as people think

By June 16, 2021 10:26 am

By |

It appears the College Football Playoff management committee will agree on a 12-team playoff when it meets in Chicago this week, but do not look for an announcement to come out any time soon on when it could happen.

ESPN’s CFP reporter, Heather Dinich, took to Twitter Wednesday morning to give an update on where she thinks the CFP stands on the expansion proposal and how it could all go down.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14hr

Amari Rodgers hyped up his former Clemson teammate on social media Tuesday. The Bengals held their media day on Monday and posted a video of Tee Higgins. The former Clemson wide receiver started in 14 games (…)

16hr

The nation’s top-ranked defensive tackle in the 2022 class is down to four schools. One of Clemson’s priority recruiting targets — Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star Travis Shaw — dropped his final (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home