NFL head coach wants to 'turn back back time' and draft Watson

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was a guest on The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami’s podcast “The TK Show” last week and discussed his reasoning for passing on some of the NFL’s finest at quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 49ers traded away the second overall pick in 2017 to draft defensive lineman Solomon Thomas over Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and 2020 Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

“Anybody who had a chance to take Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun who didn’t, I mean, everyone wishes we had a time machine,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan told Kawakami that while they wish they could turn back time, they can’t compare their team situation in 2017 to where they are now with current quarterback Trey Lance.

“Hell yeah, I wish I could go back and have Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun,” Shanahan said. “I think every other coach on the planet feels the same. But it’s two separate cases, and I don’t compare Trey to those guys, either. I just know how important that position is; I know where our team’s at. We have a totally different team right now, and I know how the years have gone when our quarterback has been hurt.”

