Big-time Sunshine State QB has 'great' visit to Clemson

A standout young signal-caller from the Sunshine State traveled to Tiger Town this week.

Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace 2024 quarterback Adrian Posse posted pictures on social media Thursday from his visit to Clemson:

A 6-foot-4, 205-pound rising sophomore, Posse is already being recruited by big-time programs and has offers from Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Notre Dame and Ohio State among others.

Posse transferred to Monsignor Pace in 2020 and helped the team make the 4A state playoffs. In 2019, he played on varsity as an eighth grader at Miami Christian.

Posse has also visited schools such as Miami, Ohio State and Florida since the dead period ended June 1.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!