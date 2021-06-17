Clemson tops Preseason All-America list

Clemson led the country with four selections to Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams on Thursday.

The Tigers tied with Iowa State and Georgia who each also boasted four selections between the first team and second team lists.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee both represented Clemson as first team All-Americans. While offensive tackles Jordan McFadden and Myles Murphy earned second team honors.

Ross missed the entirety of last season due to a congenital fusion condition of the neck and spine but continued to work out with the team and participate in non-contact drills.

Bresee wrapped up an incredible freshman season last year with 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and safety in twelve games and 10 starts. The former top national recruit aims to build on his previous success and anchor an experienced Clemson defense in the trenches.

McFadden, who received second-team honors, started all 12 games at right tackle for the Tigers and played in 767 snaps in 2020. He led a unit that allowed less than two sacks per game, an ACC best.

Murphy also earned a second team nod after a freshman All-America season at defense end last year. He recorded 51 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 414 snaps as he participated in all 12 games. His performance earned him a Freshman All-America selection by The Athletic, ESPN, Rivals and the Football Writers Association of America.

