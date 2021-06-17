Gold standard Olympian shouts out Clemson

A gold standard Olympian gave a shoutout to Clemson on Thursday morning.

Simone Biles is the most decorated world champion gymnast with 25 medals in international competition and 19 gold medals.

When Clemson announced the pending launch of women’s. gymnastics on Thursday Biles took to Twitter and showed her support for the Tigers.

She also offered her help in securing a staff for the program.

OHHH 👀👀👀🧡🧡💜💜 @CLcecile

you guys need help?? I know some people!!!!! https://t.co/Uzy56eP29a — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 17, 2021

