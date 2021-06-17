NFL Tigers lend a hand on 'Bar Rescue'

Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue” is a show featuring host, hospitality expert and television personality Jon Taffer’s attempt to restore bars impacted by COVID-19.

The eighth season of the show is based in Las Vegas, and the show’s 200th episode premiered Sunday night, focusing on La Consona Bar and Grill.

At the scene to lend a hand were a couple of former Clemson stars and current Las Vegas Raiders, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who did some taste testing for Taffer before training up the employees and helping to renovate the bar. 

You can watch Ferrell and Mullen on Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue here.

