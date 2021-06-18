Clemson commit already recruiting 5-star target

One of Clemson’s newest commits is already doing a little recruiting on one of the Tigers’ five-star targets in the 2022 class.

Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil, who committed to Clemson on Thursday, had a message for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star safety Keon Sabb (pictured above) on Twitter in response to a person who commented that the two would make a strong tandem in the Tigers’ secondary in the future:

Sabb (6-2, 200) is ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite, while Covil is ranked as the No. 11 safety nationally per the composite rankings.

Both Covil and Sabb attended Clemson’s Elite Retreat recruiting event last weekend.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks