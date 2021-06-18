Cool moment for Lawrence

Football

By June 18, 2021 8:59 am

Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence had a cool moment on Thursday.

Madden ’22 released its official trailer ahead of its pending launch.

The trailer showed the No. 1 overall pick in his Jaguars uniform getting ready to square off with the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville.

