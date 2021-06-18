Cool moment for Lawrence

Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence had a cool moment on Thursday.
Madden ’22 released its official trailer ahead of its pending launch.
The trailer showed the No. 1 overall pick in his Jaguars uniform getting ready to square off with the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville.
Our first look at Trevor Lawrence in the all-new #Madden22
(Peep the No. 4 in the foreground)#Jaguars | @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/s8Jg1H5Bm6
— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) June 17, 2021
