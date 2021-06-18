Former top pick expects breakout year from Clemson Tiger

The top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft expects a breakout year from Tee Higgins.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expecting a breakout season from former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Following their mini camp Marisa Contipelli reported that Burrow noticed a “big difference” in Higgins this spring.

With Higgins focusing on getting stronger and slimming down in the offseason, Burrow is excited to see the Bengal’s receiver turn heads and have a big year this fall.

