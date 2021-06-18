NFL Network: LSU and Bama are 'Wide Receiver U'

Good morning football debated what school rightfully deserves the moniker wide receiver u on Wednesday.

The panel of analysts did not even include Clemson in the conversation but instead split their opinions between LSU and Alabama.

“I want to say yes then went I look at LSU I think, are they really wide receiver u?,” Nate Burleson said. “Just look at this past season they had Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Terrance Marshall that’s over the last couple of years. Of course we are familiar with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and D.J. Chark. They have some guys and that’s just recently, so I’d have to put LSU as of recent as wide receiver u.”

The other panelists pushed back and claimed Alabama was the true wide receiver u because it has turned out five first round picks at the position in the last decade.

LSU currently has 10 wide receivers in the NFL and seven listed as starters.

But Clemson boasts arguably the best wide receiver in the league in DeAndre Hopkins plus six other NFL starters in Tee Higgins, Mike Williams, Sammy Watkins, Cornell Powell, Amari Rodgers and Hunter Renfrow.

In all the Tigers also have 10 active NFL wide receivers.

