Rodgers fires back at PFF about Ross

By June 18, 2021 12:08 pm

By |

Former Clemson wide receiver disagrees with an NFL Draft analyst’s opinion on who is the best route-runner in the 2022 draft class.

Amari Rodgers, now with the Green Bay Packers, fired back on Twitter at the PFF College account, which tweeted out PFF lead draft analyst Mike Renner’s 2022 draft wide receiver superlatives.

Renner believes Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson is the best route-runner in next year’s draft class, but Rodgers was quick to vouch for Clemson’s Justyn Ross and had this to say about his former Tiger teammate:

