Zeus and Lightning battle it out on the Clemson putt-putt course

Clemson freshmen running backs Phil Mafah and Will Shipley hit the miniature golf course at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex to battle it out in a putting contest.

Watch the competition between Mafah and Shipley — the duo Swinney has dubbed “Zeus and Lightning” — in Clemson Football’s The Vlog “VERSUS” feature:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks