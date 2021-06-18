Zeus and Lightning battle it out on the Clemson putt-putt course

Football

By June 18, 2021 8:15 pm

Clemson freshmen running backs Phil Mafah and Will Shipley hit the miniature golf course at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex to battle it out in a putting contest.

Watch the competition between Mafah and Shipley — the duo Swinney has dubbed “Zeus and Lightning” — in Clemson Football’s The Vlog “VERSUS” feature:

