Baseball

Clemson picks up new commitment

By June 19, 2021 10:41 am

Clemson picked up a new verbal commitment this weekend from a standout in-state prospect in the class of 2022.

Nathan Hall, an infielder and outfielder from Lexington (S.C.) High School, announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program on Friday night.

Last season, Hall batted .532 and tallied three home runs, nine doubles and 21 runs batted in, en route to 5A Player of the Year honors.

Hall, a rising senior at Lexington High, is ranked as the No. 3 outfielder in the Palmetto State for the 2022 class by Diamond Prospects. He is playing for the Canes South travel team this summer.

Some consider Hall the best hitter in the state, along with Cam Canerella, a class of 2022 shortstop from Hartsville High who committed to the Tigers last week.

