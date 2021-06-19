Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson picked up a new verbal commitment this weekend from a standout in-state prospect in the class of 2022.

Nathan Hall, an infielder and outfielder from Lexington (S.C.) High School, announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program on Friday night.

I am beyond grateful to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University. I would like to thank God, my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me! Go Tigers‼️@bhucks17 @MonteLeeCU @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/2hx1hzULne — Nathan Hall (@nhall2022) June 19, 2021

Last season, Hall batted .532 and tallied three home runs, nine doubles and 21 runs batted in, en route to 5A Player of the Year honors.

Hall, a rising senior at Lexington High, is ranked as the No. 3 outfielder in the Palmetto State for the 2022 class by Diamond Prospects. He is playing for the Canes South travel team this summer.

Some consider Hall the best hitter in the state, along with Cam Canerella, a class of 2022 shortstop from Hartsville High who committed to the Tigers last week.

Impressive actions from #uncommitted ‘22 Nathan Hall of @CanesSouth – Tall, athletic frame.. Moves well at 3B, leg kick trigger w/some hang, barrel turns on time here. #BlackBearClassic pic.twitter.com/xhYmpG4BMS — Brando Centrone (@Brando_PS) June 16, 2021

#Uncommitted 22’ OF/1B Nathan Hall 2-2 already in the first inning, 2RBI Single right here, creates separation in his load and sits back to fire the ball through the 6Hole. Top of the lineup type dude. #BlackBearClassic #TheBestPlayHere pic.twitter.com/MRcJPj0ndB — Prospect Select (@PSBaseballinc) June 16, 2021

‘22 South Nathan Hall (@BaseballLex) finds another barrel to right field. Hall is a versatile defender than has advanced skills with the bat. Also was awarded 5A Player of the Year in South Carolina. #TheCanes pic.twitter.com/VmKn1JhTDS — Canes South (@CanesSouth) May 30, 2021

