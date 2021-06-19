Clemson already feels 'like home' for Texas 4-star DL

Clemson had the opportunity to show an out-of-state defensive lineman the ropes between his time at Dabo Swinney Camp and the subsequent visit.

Cypress (Tx.) Cy Ranch 2023 4-star DL Ashton Porter didn’t feel out of place during his Clemson visit. In fact, he felt like he belonged.

“It was great,” Porter told The Clemson Insider regarding his visit. “I enjoyed the culture, it seemed like family first and it felt like the right fit.”

Porter (6-4, 235) was coached up by Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who also took the liberty of showing the big Texas DL around campus.

“Talking with Coach Hall about how everything goes around Clemson and how they want to know you as a person first,” he said when asked about the highlight of his visit.

Porter certainly got a lot of feedback in terms of what he brings to the table. Clemson’s coaching staff was able to see him for the first time in a live setting, but have also been keeping tabs on him for a while now.

“They like my quickness,” Porter said. “They like how I use my hands and how I’m aggressive. They like my ability and how I get off the ball.

Almost right away, Porter felt at home. It’s a long way from his hometown of Cyprus, but that doesn’t seem to bother him.

I know it’s far away from my house, but it feels like Clemson is home right now,” Porter said. “I can feel that the culture is good and they made us talk, in front of people. I haven’t really done that for visits.”

What Porter means is that Clemson’s coaching staff made sure that the recruits on campus, who were taking in visits at the same time, were fraternizing together. According to Porter, that’s just not a process that’s done at other schools.

“Clemson’s different,” he said.

Another different aspect of Clemson’s camp is that it’s just not a combine setting. Porter mentioned that he appreciated not having to partake in any 40-yard dashes or measurements, sticking strictly to football-only drills.

“It was great, I felt like I wasn’t the man,” Porter added. “I could improve and try to be the best.”

Clemson has since been in contact with Porter last Friday. The Tigers want to come down to Texas to watch him play during his junior season, but they also have plans to bring him back up to Clemson for a game.