Dolphins take a page out of Clemson's book

Looks like the Dolphins have taken a page out of Clemson’s book.

Miami posted a video on Twitter Thursday of a new slide they installed in their practice facility. The Tigers installed a slide in the Allen Reeves Football Complex before it opened in 2017.

Former Clemson standout Christian Wilkins enjoyed the slide in college and now gets the same as he gears up for his third season with the Dolphins.

