Dolphins take a page out of Clemson's book

Dolphins take a page out of Clemson's book

Football

Dolphins take a page out of Clemson's book

By June 19, 2021 9:49 am

By |

Looks like the Dolphins have taken a page out of Clemson’s book.

Miami posted a video on Twitter Thursday of a new slide they installed in their practice facility. The Tigers installed a slide in the Allen Reeves Football Complex before it opened in 2017.

Former Clemson standout Christian Wilkins enjoyed the slide in college and now gets the same as he gears up for his third season with the Dolphins.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2m

A big defensive line prospect from the Peach State made an unofficial visit to Clemson this week. Johns Creek (Ga.) defensive end Alexander Cunningham was on campus Wednesday. A rising sophomore in the class of (…)

1hr

Clemson picked up a new verbal commitment this weekend from a standout in-state prospect in the class of 2022. Nathan Hall, an infielder and outfielder from Lexington (S.C.) High School, announced his commitment (…)

11hr

A two-way standout from the Peach State made his way to Clemson last week to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp. Commerce (Ga.) High School rising sophomore linebacker and running back Sammy Brown, who has seen (…)

15hr

The College Football Playoff management committee provided an update on its progress in playoff expansion talks on Friday afternoon. Earlier this month the CFP working group announced a proposal to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home