Former Jag breaks down what makes Lawrence even more dangerous

Football

By June 19, 2021 1:52 pm

Everybody talks about Trevor Lawrence’s arm talent, but it’s the other element of his game that often gets overlooked.

Lawrence’s ability to use his legs makes him even more dangerous, as evidenced by the fact he rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns in his three seasons at Clemson.

Jacksonville Jaguars analyst Jeff Lageman, who played defensive end for the Jags from 1995-98, breaks down Lawrence’s dual-threat ability and discusses why the No. 1 overall draft pick is so hard to defend:

