Former Tiger says his NFL team is going to rattle the cages

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins was on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Wednesday.

The former Tiger said he believes his Cincinnati Bengals can contend for an AFC North Championship this year, though the division has always been dominated by traditional powers Pittsburgh and Baltimore, while Cleveland proved last year it can be a challenger as well.

While the Bengals have struggled in recent years, not making a playoff appearance since 2015, Higgins believes that this year’s squad, while overlooked by some, could change the narrative for the Bengal’s this fall.

“Some people are, some people not, but we just look at it as we have something to prove,” Higgins told Good Morning Football on Thursday. “We just gotta keep that chip on our shoulder and hopefully people will start saying our name and putting our name alongside those other guys. We’re gonna change it around for sure.”

"We're gonna change it around for sure." — @teehiggins5 on the @Bengals being the underdog in the AFC North. pic.twitter.com/0CJ0A8xzPh — GMFB (@gmfb) June 16, 2021

Higgins also gave an update on his quarterback Joe Burrow’s health and where he is at as he is coming off a torn ACL.

.@Bengals WR Tee Higgins on @gmfb @nflnetwork on QB Joe Burrow: "He's just locked in and focused. He's about 85 percent. This guy is an unbelievable quarterback. Can't wait to see him come back." — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) June 16, 2021

In his first year in the league, Higgins caught 67 passes for 908 yards to lead the Bengals. He also caught six touchdown passes.

Besides Higgins, Cincinnati has a good number of former Tigers on the roster and on the coaching staff. Higgins and defensive tackle D.J. Reader played together last season, while former Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman was drafted No. 46 overall by the Bengals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft last month.

The Bengals also have former Clemson defensive ends coach Marion Hobby coaching the defensive line. There are so many Tigers in the organization, some are calling Cincinnati, “Clemson North.” Even the nickname is a Tiger.