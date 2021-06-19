Has this analyst even seen Uiagalelei play?

Football

June 19, 2021

This college football analyst didn’t give Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei much respect in his quarterback rankings.

Ben Kercheval, a CBS Sports college football analyst and reporter, released his rankings of 2021 college football quarterbacks in tiers, from Heisman Trophy contenders to up-and-comers.

Kercheval has Uiagalelei all the way down among the “Tier IV” quarterbacks, those Kercheval considers “players to keep an eye on who are primed for breakout seasons.”

While Uiagalelei is ranked No. 1 among that group of signal-callers, Kercheval didn’t think highly enough of the Tigers’ rising sophomore to rank him in Tier 1 (All-America and award season aspirations, including the Heisman Trophy), Tier 2 (potential all-conference selections and a few fringe Heisman contenders) or Tier 3 (established starters across the entire FBS).

As a true freshman in 2020, Uiagalelei completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 914 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions, while also rushing for 60 yards and four more scores on 28 carries.

Uiagalelei was ultra-impressive in two starts while filling in for Trevor Lawrence last season, when he led Clemson to the largest comeback in Memorial Stadium history in his first career start vs. Boston College on Oct. 31 and a week later, passed for 439 yards at Notre Dame – the most yards ever thrown against the Irish by an opposing quarterback.

