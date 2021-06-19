What makes this year’s Clemson-Georgia game different from other meetings?

Over the years, Clemson and Georgia have played in many big games, especially from 1977-’87, when nine of the 11 meetings were decided by seven points or less.

Perhaps the biggest of those meetings came in 1982, when, as the defending National Champions, No. 11 Clemson visited the seventh-ranked Bulldogs on Labor Day Night to start the season. Georgia, of course, won the 1980 National Championship.

In 2013, a No. 5 Georgia team visited a No. 8 Clemson squad to open the year. That is the only time in the longtime history of the rivalry that both teams were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the meeting.

When Clemson and Georgia kickoff the season on Sept. 4 at Bank of America in Charlotte, it will be bigger than either one of those games. It will mark the first time in the history of the series that both the Tigers and the Bulldogs will be top 5 teams at the time of kickoff.

“It is June 17th, and we are talking that far ahead. I don’t believe that has happened before for us,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said on the Packer & Durham Show on Thursday.

Once again, Clemson and Georgia are expected to be serious contenders for this year’s College Football Playoff and some even feel they could meet for a second time in the CFP semifinals or the national championship game.

“We started the year with Georgia back in ’13 and ’14 and those were big games as well. But this one is just going to be huge,” Radakovich said. “You mentioned all of it. I don’t think you need the athletic director, either myself or Josh Brooks, to hype this game. It is just on a different level, and we are so honored to be a part of it. We are looking forward to it.

“It is going to be an exciting day at Bank of America Stadium up in Charlotte.”

ESPN has already announced the game will be televised at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!