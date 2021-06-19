North Carolina wideout enjoys 'competitiveness' of Swinney Camp

WRU sure has been busy recruiting the next wave of wide receivers.

One of those names is Cornelius (N.C.) Ridge View 2023 WR Chris Lawson, Jr.

Lawson made his way down from North Carolina to participate in Dabo Swinney Camp last week and had the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of Clemson’s coaching staff for the first time in person.

“Clemson, they have a beautiful campus, beautiful indoor facility and outdoor facility as well,” Lawson told The Clemson Insider. “I just loved the camaraderie of the campus.”

Lawson lauded the surrounding prospects, who also attended Thursday’s session including Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School 2022 4-star WR Andre Greene, Jr.

“The competition that was involved in the drills, everything was competitive,” Lawson said when asked what the highlight of his visit was.

The person responsible for creating that level of competition? Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who gave Lawson some important feedback.

“He told me to continue to just keep working on my hands, working on my feet and just get better at something every day,” Lawson said.

Lawson couldn’t pinpoint whether an offer is on the horizon but pointed to being one of those things where he’s going to continue to build relationships with the coaching staff and keep forming those connections in the building.

“I think it’s good right now,” Lawson said of his relationship with Grisham. “That was the first time we met in person, so it was definitely good. He’s full of energy, full of knowledge as well. He checks in and we text from time to time.”

When it’s time for Lawson to make his decision he’s going to look for two factors, in particular.

“Just going somewhere where I feel welcomed and somewhere that’s high on academics, as well as their football program,” he said.

Lawson has visits lined up with Pitt and Virginia Tech to round out his summer. He currently holds Power 5 offers from Pitt, South Carolina and NC State. Still, Clemson is pretty high up there in his recruitment, even without an offer.

“First of all, it’s an honor,” Lawson said of the opportunity to be recruited by WRU. “I grew up watching Clemson, they’re one of my favorite teams. They definitely know what they’re doing, especially with receivers. So, it definitely would be a great opportunity to go somewhere like Clemson because they’re gonna give you a higher chance to reach your end goal, which is the NFL.”

