4-star Sunshine State receiver picks up Clemson offer

Clemson has pulled the trigger on an offer to a Sunshine State wideout that had been patiently waiting on an offer from the Tigers.

Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star class of 2023 receiver Nathaniel Joseph announced the offer via Twitter on Sunday:

Joseph was on campus at Clemson earlier this month to work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Joseph told TCI after the visit that Clemson was an offer he was waiting on.

“I got a goal of playing in the league one day, and given the history of the school, it’s unbelievable,” Joseph said. “If I go there, if I end up going there, I know that it’s nothing but greatness…I feel that could be a good spot for me.”

