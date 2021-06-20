ACC, SEC, spearheading new plan for NIL rules

The NCAA moves into a crucial 10-day period in regards to name, image and likeness, and it appears the biggest conferences in collegiate athletics are divided on the matter.

Jim Phillips of the ACC, Greg Sankey of the SEC and Larry Scott of the Pac-12 are urging their colleagues to consider a new and minimalist approach to regulating NIL. This is coming from a letter obtained by ESPN.

According to ESPN, the letter says previous proposals to change NCAA rules will lead to “inevitable confusion, uncertainty and likely litigation against the NCAA and its member conferences and institutions.”

The NCAA Division I Council is expected to meet Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss NIL rules. The council, which decides on rule changes for the NCAA, is expected to make a decision by the end of this month on a proposed rule which will allow student-athletes the opportunity to make money from their name, image and likeness.

A working group has spent the last two years developing a proposed set of changes that could allow student-athletes the opportunity for endorsement deals, while setting other rules to make sure there is a “clear distinction” between being a professional athlete and a student-athlete.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, along several respected administrators from the Big Ten were a part of the working group. ESPN reports, the ACC, SEC and Pac-12 asked the NCAA to consider a new plan.

According to ESPN, “the new proposal directs schools in states that have impending NIL laws to follow their state law. In the 40-plus states that are not currently on pace to have laws in place this summer, each individual school would be responsible for developing and publishing its own policies for what kind of NIL opportunities their athletes can pursue. The only guidance to schools in creating those policies would be: (A) don’t allow school employees or boosters to pay athletes, and (B) don’t allow payments in exchange for athletic performance or recruiting inducement.”

On July 1, six states–Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Texas and New Mexico–will allow student-athletes the opportunity to create funds off their NIL laws and force schools in those states to disregard the current rules and regulations when it comes to receiving NIL opportunities.

If the NCAA Division I Council cannot come to an agreement on a new set of rules by the end of this month, NCAA President Mark Emmert could take matters into his own hands. This according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press last week.

Emmert is ready to take executive action to assure all student-athletes have some type of ability to profit of their NIL.

