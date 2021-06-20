Cousin of former Clemson great starting to reel in offers

A former Clemson Football star’s cousin is starting to see his recruitment pick up.

Over the past few days, Winston Watkins Jr. — a cousin of former Clemson All-American and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins — has received his first two scholarship offers from Texas A&M and Florida State.

A class of 2025 prospect, Watkins Jr. is a rising freshman who is currently enrolled at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Watkins Jr. was on Clemson’s campus earlier this month when he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 2.

“The receivers coach [Tyler Grisham] likes me a lot, Dabo likes me a lot,” Watkins told The Clemson Insider after the camp. “They’re looking forward to me coming in, in a couple more years.

“The coaches are really good, they taught me a lot of things. I like the facility, it’s a pretty nice facility.”

Watkins Jr. played varsity for Evangelical Christian School (Fort Myers, Fla.) as a 13-year-old eighth-grader in 2020. According to MaxPreps, he recorded 25 receptions for 430 yards and two receiving touchdowns, along with 199 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 30 carries, in nine games.