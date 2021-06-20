Offer would put Tigers in top 3 for one of nation’s top safeties

One of the top defensive back talents that visited Clemson for camp earlier this month was Terrance Love, a four-star prospect from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga.

The nation’s No. 5 safety in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite, Love showed off his talent and learned some things about his craft while working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 6.

“I really enjoyed it,” Love told The Clemson Insider. “I picked up a lot of small tips from the coaches and players.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound rising junior heard good things about his camp showing from cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“Coach Reed loved my play style,” Love said, “and that I had great body control to be a bigger DB.”

As much as he loved competing at the Swinney Camp, Love cited a different part of his visit to Clemson as the highlight of the day.

“I enjoyed the campus tour,” he said. “It (the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex) has a lot of things like the slide that’s dope. My favorite part was them letting us try on the uniforms.”

Love lists more than two dozen scholarship offers, with schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Stanford comprising his college opportunities.

Although Clemson hasn’t yet offered Love, the staff is high on him, and the Tigers would be high on his list if they pull the trigger on an offer moving forward.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “They would definitely be a top-three school for me.”

Love has also visited Alabama, Auburn and Georgia Tech since the dead period was lifted June 1.

As a sophomore last season, Love was credited with 49 tackles (2.0 for loss), two interceptions, two passes defensed and a pair of fumble recoveries to go with 21 receptions for 370 yards and four touchdowns on offense.

