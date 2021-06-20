Top-60 national recruit set to visit Clemson this week

Clemson is set to have one of the nation’s top power forwards on campus this coming week.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2022 four-star PF Chauncey Wiggins will be taking in an unofficial visit with the Tigers on June 22, he confirmed to The Clemson Insider.

Wiggins (6-9, 190) is the No. 54 overall prospect in the ’22 class per Rivals. He took an unofficial visit back in March when he attended a Tigers win over Georgia Tech.

He told TCI in May that he wanted to get back to Clemson sometime soon and considers the Tigers to be in the top half of his recruitment.

Clemson continues to show significant interest in Wiggins, who holds offers from programs like Auburn, Georgia, Missouri State, Ole Miss and USF.

Wiggins will be the second highly-touted prospect that Clemson has had on campus this month. Blythewood (S.C.) 2022 five-star PF Julian Phillips was on an unofficial visit back on Friday, June 4.

