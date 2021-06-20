What They Are Saying: Rodgers making noise with Packers

By Robert MacRae | June 20, 2021 8:46 am ET

Amari Rodgers has been a “pro” ever since he stepped on campus at Clemson according to head coach Dabo Swinney. The WRU member is already making plenty of noise with the Packers.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Rodgers on Twitter.

Amari Rodgers on Aaron Jones not missing voluntary OTAs: "It showed a lot … he was here from Day 1, being that example." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 15, 2021

Amari Rodgers on getting to pick Davante Adams’ brain in person last week: “It was amazing … he’s one of those player-coaches.” pic.twitter.com/0lOZ7Cf7tK — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 15, 2021

“From Day 1 [Amari Rodgers] is their No. 2 WR” @PFF_Mike with the 2021 bold prediction 👀pic.twitter.com/GWHZIcFlIx — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 19, 2021

Btw. Amari Rodgers threw out the first pitch today pic.twitter.com/PWDqy14Y3t — Sassy Cassie 💋 (@sylentreckoning) June 13, 2021

We are so thrilled to have Amari Rodgers on the #Packers!https://t.co/2olmxL5zrl — Wisconsin Sports Heroics (@WiSportsHeroics) June 17, 2021

A student of the game 📖 Rookie WR @arodgers_3 talks OTAs & prep for #PackersCamp 🎥#GoPackGo https://t.co/OzphZvsV7P — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 16, 2021

I am so excited to see him this year, no matter who is under center. #GoPackGo #Packershttps://t.co/cA3UXBS41Y — Robin not Williams (@theotherAdams14) June 17, 2021

Eric Stokes and Amari Rodgers have the opportunity to learn from two of the best at their respective positions and the rookies are taking advantage of that. https://t.co/q8ZEpYYnjs — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) June 18, 2021

Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers discusses his experience working with Davante Adams for the first time last week at minicamp. https://t.co/ciY16WvHN9 — JSOnline – Packers (@js_packers) June 15, 2021

Shout to Amari Rodgers for throwing out the first pitch at the Brewers game ⚾️🧀 pic.twitter.com/ptAKHWsmHI — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) June 12, 2021

