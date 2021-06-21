Clemson softball racks up more honors

Clemson Softball was one of just two ACC programs to earn six student-athletes on the 2021 All-ACC Academic Team, the conference office announced on Monday.

Clemson’s Mckenzie Clark (Myakka City, Fla.), Ansley Gilstrap (Blythewood, S.C.), Marissa Guimbarda (Suwanee, Ga.), Alia Logoleo (Nashville, Tenn.), Cammy Pereria (Winston-Salem, N.C.) and Mille Thompson (Bedford, Va.) became the first All-ACC Academic selections in Tiger softball history, all of whom guided Clemson to an ACC regular season championship in the program’s first opportunity to do so.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the team.

Clark, a freshman outfielder majoring in Criminal Justice, garnered First Team All-ACC, ACC All-Freshman and NFCA All-Region Southeast honors after starting in all possible 52 games, including 51 starts in center field. In the leadoff spot for the Tigers, Clark hit .355 on the season, which was good for second best on the team, and led the Tigers in stolen bases (23) and triples (6). One of Clark’s standout performances this season was against then-No. 11 Duke, when she recorded three hits en route to leading Clemson to its highest ranked win in program history.

Gilstrap, a graduate infielder who earned her master’s degree in Athletic Leadership, was a Third Team All-ACC recipient after starting in 51 out of possible 52 games at shortstop. For the season, Gilstrap hit .292 and achieved a .418 on-base percentage. Gilstrap posted 11 multi-hit games, including a 4-for-4 performance in the Tigers’ series finale, which led to a sweep at Virginia on March 7, when she plated three runs and was a homer shy of the cycle.

Guimbarda, a redshirt-junior outfielder majoring in Health Science, earned First Team All-ACC honors and was a Weaver-James Corrigan Postgraduate scholarship recipient. Guimbarda, one of the most powerful hitters on the Tigers’ 2021 roster, was second on the team in slugging percentage (.669), home runs (13), doubles (10) and RBIs (42). Guimbarda orchestrated a signature performance in the opening game of the Tigers’ home series against NC State (April 23) when she roped a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh to down the Wolfpack, 4-3 at McWhorter Stadium. She also registered a game-winning home run in the top of the fifth at Syracuse on May 8.

Logoleo, a redshirt-freshman outfielder majoring in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management, was Second Team All-ACC and an ACC All-Freshman selection. Logoleo hit .265 while finishing third on the team in RBIs (32). Logoleo was sixth in the ACC with 27 RBI’s in conference matchups. She also led the team with two grand slams on the season, including one in the regular-season finale at Syracuse (May 9). Logoleo tallied 10 RBIs, the most by any Division I player in a single game this season, after going 4-for-4 at the plate against the Orange with three home runs and was a solo shot shy of completing the home run cycle. Logoleo’s impressive outing helped the Tigers solidify regular-season champion status and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Championship.

Pereira, a redshirt-junior infielder majoring in Psychology, was fourth on the team in batting average (.295), fifth in on-base percentage (.324) and second in triples (2). Pereira shined in the ACC Championship quarterfinals against Georgia Tech when she smashed a pair of solo home runs to score the only two runs of the game in what was also Tigers’ first-ever ACC tournament contest. Her two-home-run performance earned her a spot on the ACC All-Tournament team. Pereira closed out her junior campaign on a high note, going 2-for-3 at the plate in the Tigers’ final game of the season against the overall No. 3 seed Alabama at the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Thompson, a freshman lefty pitcher majoring in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management, was an ACC All-Freshman Team selection. Thompson was second on the team ERA (2.05), wins (9), and opponent batting average (.252). Thompson tossed a complete game against North Carolina and dealt a career-high 10 strikeouts against the Tar Heels. Thompson also collected 4.2 innings of experience at the Tuscaloosa Regional, including one start

Duke, which defeated Clemson 1-0 in the 2021 ACC Championship title game at Ulmer Stadium, also nabbed a league-high six selections on this year’s All-ACC Academic team.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

