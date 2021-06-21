Grice racks up another honor

Clemson’s Caden Grice has received yet another honor following his freshman year campaign. Grice was named a first-team freshman All-American at first-base by Perfect Game.
The first year two-way player was recently named a freshman All-American as a first-baseman by Collegiate Baseball on June 9 as well as accepting an invitation to play with USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team this summer.
The best of the best first-year players in college baseball.
Congratulations to our @RawlingsSports Freshman All-Americans: https://t.co/1bgXvbMvjl pic.twitter.com/5vT7ZV6hHt
