Grice racks up another honor

Baseball

By June 21, 2021 5:12 pm

By |

Clemson’s Caden Grice has received yet another honor following his freshman year campaign. Grice was named a first-team freshman All-American at first-base by Perfect Game.

The first year two-way player was recently named a freshman All-American as a first-baseman by Collegiate Baseball on June 9 as well as accepting an invitation to play with USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team this summer.

