Grisham impressed by big-time Peach State receiver

Clemson got one of the Peach State’s top young wide receiver prospects on campus earlier this month in Debron Gatling.

The big-time class of 2024 recruit made an unofficial visit to Clemson on June 6. While on campus, he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp, toured the facilities and tried on the Tigers’ uniform among other things.

Gatling had a great camp visit all the way around but pointed to a couple parts of the visit that really stood out to him.

“How the coaches were all hands on, especially (wide receivers) coach (Tyler) Grisham,” he said. “And the (football) facility. I love it.”

Gatling, who hails from Milton (Ga.) High School – the same school that produced current Clemson offensive lineman Paul Tchio and safety Joseph Charleston – was named a freshman All-American by MaxPreps following the 2020 season and is committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.

Just a rising sophomore, Gatling has already compiled a double-digit list of power conference scholarship offers, highlighted by offers from schools like Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State and Michigan.

Gatling had a strong showing at Clemson’s camp and caught the eye of Grisham with his performance.

“He said I was a great player and I’m going to get better and better as years pass,” Gatling said, “and that I impressed him.”

The Tigers don’t offer prospects until the summer before their junior year, per Swinney’s policy, but Gatling is certainly on Clemson’s recruiting radar and hopes to see “Wide Receiver U” come calling with an offer in the future.

“It would mean a lot to me if I get an offer from Clemson,” he said. “Always dreamed of getting an offer from there. They would definitely be in my top everything.”

Gatling has also visited schools such as Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama and Michigan so far this month.

As a freshman last season, Gatling grabbed 26 receptions for 400 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and had two receiving touchdowns.

Had a great visit at Clemson Sunday🧡🤍 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/tIZfjaWeqh — Debron Gatling (@debron_gatling) June 8, 2021

