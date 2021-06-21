Lee gives latest info on Chandler's, Taylor's tough decisions

Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee says he has met with both Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor recently and he said he is supposed to meet with one of them again later on Monday.

Chandler and Taylor signed to play football and baseball for Clemson last December. However, both could potentially be first-round draft picks in July’s Major League Baseball Draft.

“I am actively communicating with both of those guys and their families and meeting with them face-to-face over the course of this week,” the Clemson coach said.

“What is the right move for them is going to be a family decision,” Lee continued. “What we try to do, is we try to share with them the benefits of the Clemson experience. I don’t know if you can have a better experience than going to school at a school like Clemson, playing in the best football program in the country with Clemson Football. Getting a chance to do both is a very unique situation where you can play football and baseball at Clemson. I don’t know if there is a price tag on that type of experience.”

Chandler nor Taylor has indicated what direction they might go in the long run, keeping their thoughts pretty close to the vest. Freshmen football and baseball players are supposed to enroll at Clemson later this week.

Both Clemson football and baseball could use both players. The football team is in desperate need of a backup quarterback at the moment after Taisun Phommachanh tore his Achilles in the spring game. He is no longer wearing a boot on his foot, but there is no official word on when he will return.

The baseball team is coming off its first losing season in 64 years, so adding players like Chandler and Taylor can go a long way in turning around the Tigers’ fortunes on the diamond.

Chandler has been in the top 10 of a lot of mock drafts in recent weeks after another stellar season at North Oconee High School, Ga. Taylor has been mentioned as a top 30 prospect by some mock drafts as well.

Chandler threw for 3,605 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 983 yards and nine more scores at North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.). A pitcher and shortstop on the baseball field, Chandler – who has been clocked in the low ‘90s on the mound – struck out 16 in seven innings while hitting .435 during his pandemic-shorted season last spring.

Taylor, meanwhile, passed for 2,237 yards and 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions in 10 games as a senior in 2020 while leading Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) to the 5A state title. His junior baseball season in the spring of 2020 was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he batted .432 for Ben Lippen (Columbia, S.C.) as a sophomore the previous spring.

“Those guys have a very tough decision to make when you are garnering first-round-type opportunities in the baseball draft and trying to make a decision that is best for your future,” Lee said. “The biggest thing that we are doing is trying to show them just how great the experience is here at Clemson and what benefits it can provide for them.”

