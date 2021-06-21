Super Bowl Champion's son: Clemson's football facilities 'awesome'

The son of a former ACC player believes that Clemson has a genuine interest in him.

Hendersonville (TN.) Long Beech 2022 three-star TE Jackson Long took in Clemson during the first weekend of Dabo Swinney Camp and was among a talented group of tight ends, which included the likes of Jaleel Skinner, Matayo Uiagalelei and Ty Lockwood.

Long is the son of former Florida State center and 2x Super Bowl Champion Kevin Long, who played for the Seminoles from 1993-97 before a brief stint in the NFL with the Tennessee Oilers/Titans.

“I thought Clemson has a beautiful campus and awesome football facilities,” Jackson told The Clemson Insider. “I liked how I could see the stadium right outside the practice field.”

“I think Clemson has interest in me and they are waiting to see what other tight ends do in my class before they offer me,” he added.

While Long waits patiently for the other tight ends in the ‘22 class, he did get the opportunity to showcase his skill set in front of Clemson offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, Tony Elliott.

“Coach Elliott talked to me the most, he said that I was very raw in talent and I need to get in and out my routes more fluently,” Long said. “He said I am definitely on his recruiting board and that he will stay in touch with me.”

While it’s Elliott specifically that Long has maintained a relationship with, he certainly appreciates Clemson’s coaching staff.

I love all the coaches and I love how they all have such a good relationship with God,” he said.

