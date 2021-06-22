Clemson hosting 4-star DL, top-100 prospect today

Clemson is playing host to a recently offered defensive line target in the class of 2022 today.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star defensive end Nyjalik Kelly confirmed via social media Monday night that he will be on campus today.

Kelly (6-5, 250) is a top-100 national prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which consider him the No. 17 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 96 overall prospect nationally regardless of position.

The Tigers extended an offer to Kelly on May 10, and he picked up an offer from Georgia on the same day to go with offers from LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Oregon, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Penn State and Texas among others on his list of more than two dozen total offers.

Kelly has also visited Miami, FSU, Florida, Indiana, LSU and Georgia since the dead period ended June 1.

