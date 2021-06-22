Finebaum: 'This is the end of the NCAA as we know it'

On Monday, the NCAA lost a major Supreme Court fight that figures to change college athletics for ever.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that student-athletes could receive education-related payments and that the NCAA has illegally restricted education-based benefits.

The decision allows schools to provide their athletes with unlimited compensation as long as it’s connected to their education.

ESPN personality Paul Finebaum gave his reaction to the Supreme Court ruling on the network’s “Get Up” show:

.@finebaum reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court siding against the NCAA, believing that the next lawsuit will bury it. "This is the end of the NCAA as we know it. The funeral hasn't happened yet … but it's OVER for the NCAA." pic.twitter.com/WI6YrOKVUr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 22, 2021

