New ACC Commissioner gives thoughts on Supreme Court ruling

On Monday, the NCAA lost in a major Supreme Court ruling that will likely change college athletics for ever.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled that student-athletes could receive education-related payments and that the NCAA has illegally restricted education-based benefits.

In response to the ruling, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips released the following statement on behalf of the league.

“The ACC will continue to evaluate the Supreme Court decision that was delivered (Thursday),” he said. “The ruling by the Justices provides clarity surrounding educationally based benefits and we look forward to engaging our conference membership in our efforts to best serve and support our student-athletes.

“The Court also made it clear that the preferred pathway for resolving these issues is in the legislative process, as opposed to the courts, and we look forward to continuing our dialog with members of Congress to support our nearly 10,000 student-athletes.”

