New ACC Commissioner gives thoughts on Supreme Court ruling

New ACC Commissioner gives thoughts on Supreme Court ruling

Baseball

New ACC Commissioner gives thoughts on Supreme Court ruling

By June 22, 2021 10:06 am

By |

On Monday, the NCAA lost in a major Supreme Court ruling that will likely change college athletics for ever.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled that student-athletes could receive education-related payments and that the NCAA has illegally restricted education-based benefits.

In response to the ruling, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips released the following statement on behalf of the league.

“The ACC will continue to evaluate the Supreme Court decision that was delivered (Thursday),” he said. “The ruling by the Justices provides clarity surrounding educationally based benefits and we look forward to engaging our conference membership in our efforts to best serve and support our student-athletes.

“The Court also made it clear that the preferred pathway for resolving these issues is in the legislative process, as opposed to the courts, and we look forward to continuing our dialog with members of Congress to support our nearly 10,000 student-athletes.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Baseball, Basketball, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

20hr

Clemson’s Caden Grice has received yet another honor following his freshman year campaign. Grice was named a first-team freshman All-American at first-base by Perfect Game. The first year two-way (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home