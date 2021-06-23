ACC athletic director supports Supreme Court ruling

ESPN reporter Heather Dinich was on ESPN’s Get Up Wednesday morning to discuss the major news in college athletics, including the latest from Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA violated the antitrust law by limiting education-related compensation for its student-athletes.

“The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote.

Dinich was in Dallas on Tuesday, and she spoke with Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and University of West Virginia President Gordon Gee about the ruling and Justice Kavanaugh’s comments.

“One person I spoke with was Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick,” she said. “He’s got an attorney’s mind and I asked him what he thought about it, and he said he has never been a fan of the defense of amateurism. He said that language that you heard from Brett Kavanaugh, the Justice who wrote the concurring opinion, he said we deserved that basically.

“‘Nobody ever said, I think the babysitter would have a better experience if we did not pay them. There is no incentive there.’”

Dinich said most of the athletic directors and presidents she spoke with were still trying to get their arms around the decision and what it means.

“Gordan Gee, the West Virginia President, said that being a University President right now is like getting a thousand-piece puzzle on your doorstep every single morning and every single morning it is changing. And this is another piece of it,” she said.

