NFL analyst not high on Etienne in his rookie season

With all the talk about Trevor Lawrence and how he will do in his first season as the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, it seems as if everyone forgets the Jaguars also have Clemson’s greatest running back in their backfield.

The expectations for Travis Etienne are not as high, despite the fact he was taken No. 25 overall by the Jags in the 2021 NFL Draft. The NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund gave her opinion on Etienne on Tuesday and what she thinks he will do this season in Jacksonville.

She projects Etienne to be the fourth-most productive running back of the 2021 draft class behind Najee Harris, Javonte Williams, and Trey Sermon.

“Last season, the Jaguars ranked 15th in expected yards per rush (4.3), meaning their offensive line was about average on rushing downs. They took the fewest rushing attempts (337) and netted the fewest rushing TDs in the league (nine),” Frelund said. “It’s still unclear how and when Etienne and James Robinson will be used, which isn’t great for fantasy.

“But Etienne’s familiarity with Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence sure doesn’t hurt his prospects, especially as a weapon in the passing game. PFF counts Etienne as forcing 187 missed tackles over the past three seasons. Etienne doesn’t rate higher in overall median forecasting because it’s crowded in Jacksonville’s backfield, not because his explosive talent doesn’t warrant it.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!