Nice honor for former Clemson DL

Nice honor for a former Clemson defensive lineman:

Pro Football Focus is unveiling its PFF50, presenting the top 50 players in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. The ranking projects what PFF believes will happen and is not necessarily its reaction to an outstanding or subpar 2020 season.

PFF ranked former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett at No. 42 on the list.

“Very few players have done more with less help than Falcons interior lineman Grady Jarrett,” the article states. “It’s not that Atlanta hasn’t tried to find him some complementary pieces along the defensive line; they just haven’t had much success when they have. Jarrett continues to dominate despite this.

“The now seventh-year defensive lineman has averaged over 50 total pressures over the past three seasons, earning a PFF pass-rushing grade above 80.0 in each year. He is a fantastic success story as a former fifth-round draft pick turned into one of the game’s best at a position that is currently stacked with elite talent.”

During his Clemson career, Jarrett had 207 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 37 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, two caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles in 1,642 snaps over 48 games (37 starts).

Entering his seventh NFL season (all with the Falcons) after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the No. 137 overall pick, Jarrett has recorded a total of 288 tackles (148 solo) and 25.5 sacks.

