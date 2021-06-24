Clemson's newest coach was a pretty darn good football player, too

Football

June 24, 2021

It’s been over a decade since C.J. Spiller suited up for Clemson, but his legacy will never die.

The ACC Digital Network is still in awe of what he accomplished as a Tiger, as evidenced by this highlight video they released Thursday:

Spiller, of course, was hired as Clemson’s new running backs coach earlier this year.

A unanimous All-American, Spiller was the ACC Player of the Year in 2009 and the only player in college football conference championship game history (all conferences) to win MVP honors on the losing team, as he had 233 yards and four touchdowns in Clemson’s loss to Georgia Tech in the 2009 ACC Championship Game.

Spiller is currently fourth all-time in the history of the NCAA in all-purpose yards, and he still holds the ACC’s all-time record in that category. He still holds the NCAA record for most kickoff returns for touchdowns in a career and in a single season as well.

