Elite RB receives 'dream' offer from Clemson

By June 24, 2021 4:50 pm

Clemson has extended an offer to one of the nation’s top running backs.

Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star Justice Haynes reported the offer from the Tigers via social media Thursday afternoon.

“I have built a strong relationship with (Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller) and I am honored to say I have received an offer from one of my dream schools Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Haynes (5-10, 195) is the No. 3 running back and No. 64 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Haynes visited Clemson on June 1, the date the NCAA dead period was lifted.

“It was amazing, the facilities were top of the line,” Haynes told The Clemson Insider regarding his unofficial visit. “The people there are all genuine and nice. You can tell that they have a real good family environment over there and the coaches just express how much they want me and how important family is and their culture.”

Haynes, a rising junior, has rushed for more than 3,700 yards and scored 46 total touchdowns through his first two seasons at Blessed Trinity.

