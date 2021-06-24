Former Tiger inks apparel deal

Football

June 24, 2021

A former Clemson cornerback has reached an apparel sponsorship deal.

Trayvon Mullen, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, announced this week that he is signing with Adidas:

Mullen is entering his third season with the Raiders after being drafted in the second round (40th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his first two NFL seasons, Mullen has tallied 111 total tackles (95 solo), 24 passes defensed and three interceptions.

