Hopkins has himself a little extra motivation

Hopkins has himself a little extra motivation

Football

Hopkins has himself a little extra motivation

By June 24, 2021 9:05 pm

By |

Former Clemson receiver Deandre Hopkins does not like where Pro Football Focus has ranked him in their top 100 players, which was released on Thursday.

Hopkins is ranked No. 17 on the list. PFF actually indicates Hopkins is the only player in the NFL to catch 100 passes in each of the last three seasons.

It appears Hopkins will be motivated to prove he is better than No. 17.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Though the rest of Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class is moving in on Thursday, the 12 freshmen who enrolled at Clemson back in January really made an impression on Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff this (…)

2hr

A standout wideout from the Lone Star State will be on campus at Clemson next month. Del Valle (Texas) High School class of 2023 receiver Braylon James told The Clemson Insider that he plans to visit (…)

4hr

Clemson head coach Amanda Butler announced Thursday the hiring of Priscilla Edwards as the staff’s newest assistant coach. Edwards comes to Clemson after finishing her fifth season at Providence (…)

7hr

It looks like there is definitely going to be some time between a resolution in Deshaun Watson’s 22 civil suits and a verdict on what the NFL will do with the Houston Texans’ quarterback A spokesperson (…)

8hr

One of the headlining members of Clemson’s 2021 signing class has arrived to campus as expected. Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett five-star defender Barrett Carter told The Clemson Insider that he got to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home