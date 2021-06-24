Hopkins has himself a little extra motivation

Former Clemson receiver Deandre Hopkins does not like where Pro Football Focus has ranked him in their top 100 players, which was released on Thursday.

Hopkins is ranked No. 17 on the list. PFF actually indicates Hopkins is the only player in the NFL to catch 100 passes in each of the last three seasons.

It appears Hopkins will be motivated to prove he is better than No. 17.

#PFF50 No. 1️⃣7️⃣ @DeAndreHopkins Hopkins: Only player w/ 100+ catches in each of the last three seasons pic.twitter.com/tQxPMrEBrt — PFF (@PFF) June 24, 2021

… 🤫 keep it low https://t.co/1FllwCLXzt — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 24, 2021