Sunshine State prospect picks up Clemson offer

Basketball

By June 24, 2021 2:31 pm

A prospect from the Sunshine State with multiple high-major offers has added an offer from Clemson.

Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep three-star forward Ven-Allen Lubin reported the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Thursday afternoon:

Lubin, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound class of 2022 recruit, also has offers from Alabama, Florida, Virginia Tech and Iowa State among others.

Clemson also offered one of Lubin’s teammates, three-star guard AJ Brown, this week.

