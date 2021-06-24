There's movement on the Clemson-Georgia line

BetOnline released its new odds Wednesday for opening weekend’s biggest games in college football. Part of those games was the line on the Clemson-Georgia game from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

According to BetOline, Clemson is now listed as a 3.5-point favorite, up a half-point from the original line. Alabama is 17.5 over Miami, while Notre Dame is 9.5 over Florida State.

Clemson will kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ABC.

