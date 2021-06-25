Clemson offers 5-star, nation's No. 1 RB on visit

A five-star prospect and the nation’s top-ranked running back in the class of 2023 picked up an offer from Clemson while on campus Friday.

The Tigers extended an offer to Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior running back Richard Young, he announced via Twitter on Friday evening. The 6-foot, 190-pound rising junior made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Friday.

Young is the No. 1 running back and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 Class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, Young rushed for 982 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt.

Back in May, Young had an “amazing Zoom call” with the Tigers.

Clemson also extended an offer to another running back in the 2023 class, Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star Justice Haynes, on Thursday.

