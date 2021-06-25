Clemson offers 5-star, nation's No. 1 RB on visit

Clemson offers 5-star, nation's No. 1 RB on visit

Recruiting

Clemson offers 5-star, nation's No. 1 RB on visit

By June 25, 2021 7:40 pm

By |

A five-star prospect and the nation’s top-ranked running back in the class of 2023 picked up an offer from Clemson while on campus Friday.

The Tigers extended an offer to Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior running back Richard Young, he announced via Twitter on Friday evening. The 6-foot, 190-pound rising junior made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Friday.

Young is the No. 1 running back and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 Class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, Young rushed for 982 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt.

Back in May, Young had an “amazing Zoom call” with the Tigers.

Clemson also extended an offer to another running back in the 2023 class, Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star Justice Haynes, on Thursday.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

A four-star Clemson target in the class of 2022 is ready to reveal his college decision. One of Clemson’s top defensive end targets who was on campus earlier this month — Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Jihaad (…)

reply
6hr

Former two-time All-American Joey Maxon has been named assistant coach for the Clemson men’s golf program. Head Coach Jordan Byrd, who had served in a similar position under Larry Penley for the previous 17 (…)

9hr

Earlier this week, Xavier Thomas reported on one of his Instagram stories that it felt great to be back to his old self again. The Clemson defensive end indicated he is fully healthy, and it appears he (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home