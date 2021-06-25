Huge difference in season outlooks for Tigers, Gamecocks

Athlon Sports gives its projections for where all 130 FBS teams will finish at the end of the 2021 season.

Athlon notes that its college football top 130 team rankings for 2021 is not a preseason ranking of teams heading into the season, but rather a ranking that predicts where teams will finish after the national championship in January.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama is No. 1 on the list, while Clemson is ranked No. 2. Oklahoma and Ohio State are the other teams projected by Athlon to make the playoff.

Rounding out the top 10 are Georgia, Texas A&M, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Oregon and North Carolina, in that order.

South Carolina, meanwhile, sits at No. 76 in the rankings.

Here are snippets of what Athlon wrote regarding the season outlooks for the Tigers and Gamecocks:

Clemson: “Clemson is once again the overwhelming favorite in the ACC this season. The Tigers have won six league titles in a row and all of the pieces are in place to contend for the national title.”

South Carolina: “New coach Shane Beamer is a popular hire, but the former South Carolina assistant inherits a lot of work after a 2-8 finish last year.”

The Tigers and Gamecocks are scheduled to meet at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Nov. 27.

