4-star Delaware QB enjoys Streeter's style of coaching

Clemson has played host to more than plenty of blue-chip quarterback prospects this summer.

In attendance on the second day of Dabo Swinney Camp was Smyrna (DE.) 2023 four-star QB Cameron Edge.

Edge (6-2, 190) caught up with The Clemson Insider, recounting his first visit to campus and his current recruitment.

“It was really good, I was really happy,” Edge said of his Clemson visit. “I just like Coach Streeter’s style of coaching. It was definitely a trip I enjoyed taking.”

Streeter told Edge that the Delaware quarterback made a lot of big-time throws, has a really good arm and that he’ll be following his junior season at Smyrna very closely.

Edge’s offensive coordinator at his new high school got to take him and his friends to Clemson.

He transferred from DeMatha Catholic back home to Smyrna this past season. This coming season, Edge will be playing in a Pro-Style spread offense, which is more tailored to the quarterback position.

Streeter reinforced that he was highly interested in Edge as a prospect, but the two haven’t kept in touch since his visit. Despite that Edge does know that Streeter reached out to one of his coaches regarding him.

For Edge, it’s difficult to tell where Clemson stands in his recruitment right now.

“It’s definitely a school you have to look at because they’ve been so good with their quarterbacks, but I think I would have to talk to them way more,” he said. “They’re slower in the process than most people, so I hope to talk to them more and build that relationship.”

Edge said that Streeter did talk about keeping in contact and continuing to build that relationship, which is a hallmark of Clemson’s recruiting process.

I’m a leader, underrated as an athlete.” Edge said when asked to describe himself as a player “[I] played all three sports growing up. Big baseball guy, so if you see me throw, big-time arm.”

“A lot of people don’t know this, definitely love the mental aspect of the game more than anything,” he added.” I’m a big Xs and Os guy and I’ve been around a lot of people that have been around high-level football.”

Edge played baseball growing up, but hasn’t in years. He didn’t play at Dematha, however, there’s a possibility of him playing basketball for Smyrna.

In addition to Clemson, Edge took visits to Ohio State, LSU, Penn State and Maryland. He currently holds offers from Power 5 programs like Kentucky, LSU, Oregon, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Boston College, Syracuse and NC State.

