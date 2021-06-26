Could Watson opt out of the 2021 season?

NFL players have until next Friday, July 2 to make a decision on whether to opt out of the 2021 season.

Could Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson choose not to play this season?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the former Clemson star could indeed opt out if he wanted to, as his last contract was signed before Oct. 1, 2020.

However, Florio says Watson probably won’t even think about going that route because there’s no reason for him to do so, given that he would give up $10 million in 2021 salary and push his entire contract back by a full year. If he doesn’t opt out, as Florio said, he will either get his $10 million salary while on paid leave or get the trade he has been seeking.

“Watson wants to play in 2021, and the Texans seem to be willing to trade him,” Florio wrote. “The impediment relates to the 22 pending lawsuits and the uncertainty over whether the NFL will place Watson on paid leave if the cases aren’t settled before the start of training camp.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks