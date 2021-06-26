Texas TE: ‘Clemson is a special place’

A tight end from the Lone Star State visited Clemson on Wednesday and came away very impressed.

Luke Johnston, a class of 2023 prospect from Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Texas, posted a picture on Twitter of him with Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and had this to say about his experience on campus:

Johnston (6-5, 225) received his first offer from New Mexico in late April.

The rising junior has also visited Georgia and North Texas this month.

